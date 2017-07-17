death, life

life fails to exist

to those walking in death –

or is death a life simply resisting

returning to the world?

savoring a long, long moment

in the quiet – one we

always longed for but

could never achieve in

the life we wake up for –

but limits us in what we

can perceive beyond

Everything, or even the Nothing

that takes breaking our minds

emptying them out, and sending

them Somewhere, or even Nowhere

where the divine supposedly keep

our lives written on scrolls

as we sleep

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: savor