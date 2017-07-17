death, life

life fails to exist
to those walking in death –
or is death a life simply resisting
returning to the world?
savoring a long, long moment
in the quiet – one we
always longed for but
could never achieve in
the life we wake up for –
but limits us in what we
can perceive beyond
Everything, or even the Nothing
that takes breaking our minds
emptying them out, and sending
them Somewhere, or even Nowhere
where the divine supposedly keep
our lives written on scrolls
as we sleep

__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: savor

