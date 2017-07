fox eyes – pearly gleams

their white bellies and red fur

warm up our dreams –

we leap into the wet, green

night air around us

running through the thoughts

streaming – the longer we

count the ripples rolling across

water, the more they seem

to be seams unwinding,

until they still – they steal our minds,

and for a moment – a small, solitary second

we found the corner where Night and Dreams meet

before they embrace, walk away,

letting us fall into a

weightless sleep

