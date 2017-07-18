out to get us
shadows drum their fingertips
across the tabletops of dreams
restlessly waiting, lined up by lights –
we roll over sleepily – then the
shadows put on their masks.
in the moment between thunder
and slumber, we believed the shadows to be
something other than
dark things curling their
fingers around lamp stands,
something out to get you and me
___
backdated Post a Day poem for April 9th, 2017
