Skip to content

out to get us

by briannadawn on July 18, 2017

shadows drum their fingertips
across the tabletops of dreams
restlessly waiting, lined up by lights –
we roll over sleepily – then the
shadows put on their masks.
in the moment between thunder
and slumber, we believed the shadows to be
something other than
dark things curling their
fingers around lamp stands,
something out to get you and me
___
backdated Post a Day poem for April 9th, 2017

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
From: Poetry, Post A Day 2017
3 Comments Post a comment
  1. saynotoclowns #

    Awesome writing. Love your stuff!

    Liked by 1 person

    July 18, 2017
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: