a shiver sprinkled itself against

my spine, as you pushed the tag

underneath my collar –

and now when i find

my tags tugging against my

hair, i remember all those little

things you cared about – i see

and feel them everywhere –

i tear them out, so i won’t be

reminded of those little things that

sneak up, make me ache for your love,

because now you are somewhere

above, tucking doves like tags into

passing clouds