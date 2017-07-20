Skip to content

inner collision

by briannadawn on July 20, 2017

crumpled at day’s end.
i sit down to dinner –
bones stacking up into
a neat pile of sticks within
i could spin webs
around all of the
misfortunes sticking
out – thorns in the side of
my day, i could pin up
words people have said –
turn them, overanalyze them
every which way, to avoid
and assume, every breath or
action was carefully woven
by a loom to create the finished
product – constructed to
haunt my mind – with anxiety
calling shot gun, leaving
peace behind

__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: disastrous 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
From: Poetry, WP Post A Day - Daily Prompts
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: