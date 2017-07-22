don’t start with me.

Skip to content

by briannadawn on July 22, 2017

oh my god.
when you head starts bobbing
like the ripples on water
and you count how many
glasses it takes to ride
the wine into the divine –
you think yourself a lady with charming curls
but others stick their dirty noses up,
thinking you’ve cast your pearls before swine
well, i’ll pour out my glass and
draw a sloppy, wet line –
don’t fucking slip in it with your
insecurities and doubt
and most of all, don’t fall into
your assumptions of what you think
i’m all about – because without a doubt
i, in the deepest shit-faced wishing well
filled with alcohol and dreams –
both granted and unfulfilled,
will still be deeper than the
shallowest of your deepest
philosophies about all things
you think are “real”

One Comment
  1. ruminatingmuses #

    Cab!
    ☺️

    Like

    July 22, 2017
    Reply

