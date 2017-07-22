f— frivolity,
some people wait for years
outside of the gate
waiting for a glimpse of light
to cast its body into the shadows
of my mind, but sometimes
wine will open the door
and quicker than ever before
someone can walk on in and
explore all those places i
always feel unsure of speaking
about, go ahead – shout
at the top of your lungs,
i’m too drunk to even count
the rungs – is there even a ladder
i’m pretty much hung over
waiting for the sun so that i can
dry on out, maybe by then
you’ll realize what i’m all about
i’m not much different than you
i just prefer to be out by myself
than in, surrounded by loads
of people – so much skin, words
and things to absorb, and frankly
i don’t give a shit about a lot
of things that swim in the air
during frivolous conversations
i’d rather be lost in my mind
than lost in your happiness
feeling completely bored
___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: gate