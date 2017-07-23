hook & sinker
there’s no such thing as
a dormant thought, they all
swim along until one day
they are caught and reeled in
on a line of words, emotions,
or even a smell in the air,
taking our minds back to
another time and in
that moment, we are
neither here nor there
but lost in the nothing
that is everywhere
__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: dormant
I love this
Beautiful and relatable. Thoughts cannot remain dormant forever
