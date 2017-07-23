Skip to content

hook & sinker

by briannadawn on July 23, 2017

there’s no such thing as
a dormant thought, they all
swim along until one day
they are caught and reeled in
on a line of words, emotions,
or even a smell in the air,
taking our minds back to
another time and in
that moment, we are
neither here nor there
but lost in the nothing
that is everywhere

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: dormant

From: Poetry, WP Post A Day - Daily Prompts
  1. ruminatingmuses #

    I love this

    Liked by 1 person

    July 23, 2017
  2. magicquill17 #

    Beautiful and relatable. Thoughts cannot remain dormant forever

    Liked by 1 person

    July 23, 2017
