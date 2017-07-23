Skip to content

Sunday Sundae Hums

by briannadawn on July 23, 2017

paint my day sweet
pucker your lips and
sprinkle some sugar
on my Sunday, make
it feel more like a
Sundae, and then
on Monday, I’ll treat
you to a bitter coffee
laced with the fanciest
of caffeine and caramel
i’ll sweep you up into my
head fuzzies – you know,
those lingering thoughts
caught in the cobwebs
between daydreams
and waking up – i’ll ask
you something strange, like
when we hum, do we ever
end up harmonizing
in the world with someone
else humming that same
hum? and as you
think about the answer,
i hope it makes those upcoming
workdays feel a little
less glum

__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: harmonize

