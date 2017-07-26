Skip to content

orthodox

by briannadawn on July 26, 2017

words fill the air
but mine feel the
cold empty spaces
with warmth behind
my stare, from which
you can read the
atmosphere and know
that i attempt to care
and i’m not unaware
or slinking around
like a black cat,
dipping in and out of
shadows, refusing to
go to places where
other people gather
to slow down time,
chatter about
this and that –
i don’t need a flower bed
full of other flowers
to grow, i can wear a crown
as well, and touch the
sun as it wells up into
the blue skies, i have
never blinked, watched,
looked or talked in an
orthodox manner
i choose to walk
my words through
the scenery instead
of letting them
fly up higher than they
should, because
the worst words are
out-of-touch words
which haven’t been
stared at long enough,
inspected long enough,
cast out to be
misunderstood
__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: traditional

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
From: Poetry, WP Post A Day - Daily Prompts
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: