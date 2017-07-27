Skip to content

when words are our own but not of the self

by briannadawn on July 27, 2017

some think i mischievously hide myself
within the words i tuck in my poetry,
they use my musings to paint myself
inaccurately, my fiction holds hands
with a number of different realities
i simply paint pictures, tear them
out of the book in my brain and hang
them up to dry, i can’t be responsible
for the me you paint with your
own eyes

___
written by Tiny Fawns daily prompt: hidden

  1. Abirami #

    I love this! 🙂
    Thank you! 🙂

    July 27, 2017
  2. shadowedmuses #

    This is really good. Thanks

    July 27, 2017
