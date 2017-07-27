when words are our own but not of the self
some think i mischievously hide myself
within the words i tuck in my poetry,
they use my musings to paint myself
inaccurately, my fiction holds hands
with a number of different realities
i simply paint pictures, tear them
out of the book in my brain and hang
them up to dry, i can’t be responsible
for the me you paint with your
own eyes
___
written by Tiny Fawns daily prompt: hidden
