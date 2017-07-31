a broken strength

heartache only cries
when the heartbreak
isn’t weak enough
to fall into quiet sighs
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
My name is Brianna Dawn.
Welcome to the land of Tiny Fawns, where my imagination waits by the lights of lanterns in the closets of dreams.
This is where all of my thoughts come together in the form of tiny artsy projects. Mostly poetry.
Thank you for visiting!
You can also find some of my poems over at Poet’s Corner.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Tiny Fawns and all writings featured are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
A WordPress.com Website.