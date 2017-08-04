somewhere between
sunrise.
orange light licks
the arms and legs of trees
fog haunts the still air
from somewhere between
the worlds of sleep and dreams,
birds sweep away the silence
keeping the golden
light in the sky’s eyes
and silver dust lining
cloud seams
___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: symphony
