somewhere between

by briannadawn on August 4, 2017

sunrise.
orange light licks
the arms and legs of trees
fog haunts the still air
from somewhere between
the worlds of sleep and dreams,
birds sweep away the silence
keeping the golden
light in the sky’s eyes
and silver dust lining
cloud seams

___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: symphony

  1. shadowedmuses #

    Very pretty
    So much imagery
    Thanks

    August 4, 2017
  2. Ellora #

    Lovely poem! I liked the use of enjambment – it worked very well! 🙂

    August 4, 2017
