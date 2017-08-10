heartbroken and filled with beer
the lonely one tried to tear down the walls surrounding
fears of love, but pushed and shoved
a little to much, and with a harsh touch
the guitar shouted and snapped under the distress
the lonely one drags himself and his musical mess
to the repair shop. the repairmen daily, nightly
mopped up the dreams, emotions, regrets, and desires
which often pooled in drains and collected under
tires as people tried to wash away, drive away from
all of the things that just seem to stay. the repairmen
looks every which way to mend those bent, broken,
scratched, and ugly things – he attempts to do this without
poking at bruises and sore emotional seams, he brings
up the weather, it’s a shabby grey rain, eh? and
his customer sadly reaches out and pets the window,
drawing lines and circles into the raindrops
with not so harsh of a touch anymore, he was worn
out, wondering if his guitar would still have the
same voice, familiarity, and warmth as before
repair shop
