heartbroken and filled with beer

the lonely one tried to tear down the walls surrounding

fears of love, but pushed and shoved

a little to much, and with a harsh touch

the guitar shouted and snapped under the distress

the lonely one drags himself and his musical mess

to the repair shop. the repairmen daily, nightly

mopped up the dreams, emotions, regrets, and desires

which often pooled in drains and collected under

tires as people tried to wash away, drive away from

all of the things that just seem to stay. the repairmen

looks every which way to mend those bent, broken,

scratched, and ugly things – he attempts to do this without

poking at bruises and sore emotional seams, he brings

up the weather, it’s a shabby grey rain, eh? and

his customer sadly reaches out and pets the window,

drawing lines and circles into the raindrops

with not so harsh of a touch anymore, he was worn

out, wondering if his guitar would still have the

same voice, familiarity, and warmth as before

