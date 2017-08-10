bite too hard with
flirtation, the bittersweetness
of hesitation will snap back,
but my lips and tongue will
already be numb, unable
to string together words
or hum emotionally charged songs
to unwind my growing discontent.
i squint in the hot sun, sweat curling up
into spicy tears under my eyes.
i’ll put on my sunglasses so
you won’t see the glare of
hope becoming jaded and undone
you’ll believe i’m none-the-wiser
to your lies
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: spicy
4 thoughts on “squint”
Your writing really is exquisite – I love the metaphors, and those last two lines tie it nicely together, making the contents clearer, hitting the reader.
You always give the loveliest and most insightful compliments! Thanks for always reading and commenting – I really appreciate hearing from others what they think of my poetry. 😊
You are more than welcome! Thank you for sharing your poetry 🙂
This one is a favourite. I could feel the words seething with emotions. Great form. Thank you
