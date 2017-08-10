bite too hard with

flirtation, the bittersweetness

of hesitation will snap back,

but my lips and tongue will

already be numb, unable

to string together words

or hum emotionally charged songs

to unwind my growing discontent.

i squint in the hot sun, sweat curling up

into spicy tears under my eyes.

i’ll put on my sunglasses so

you won’t see the glare of

hope becoming jaded and undone

you’ll believe i’m none-the-wiser

to your lies

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: spicy