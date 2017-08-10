squint

briannadawn

bite too hard with
flirtation, the bittersweetness
of hesitation will snap back,
but my lips and tongue will
already be numb, unable
to string together words
or hum emotionally charged songs
to unwind my growing discontent.
i squint in the hot sun, sweat curling up
into spicy tears under my eyes.
i’ll put on my sunglasses so
you won’t see the glare of
hope becoming jaded and undone
you’ll believe i’m none-the-wiser
to your lies

__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: spicy

briannadawn

Texan currently living and working in Japan / INFJ / Artsy Poet / Wanderer / Wonderer / Music Junkie / Tea, Please. Thanks. :)

