ladders to wisdom

roll up and smoke your words.

puff them out in a cloud around others,

you’re feeling higher, questioning why they

even bother – but the minds, the brains –

are ladders constantly being built, stretching

their heads into the skies – right when you

think you’ve risen and claimed the intellectual throne,

the others will resurface, rise, taking your crown,

writing their own creeds with your bones.

the battle for wisdom cannot be won by anyone

already claiming foolishly to be wise

