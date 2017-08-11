roll up and smoke your words.
puff them out in a cloud around others,
you’re feeling higher, questioning why they
even bother – but the minds, the brains –
are ladders constantly being built, stretching
their heads into the skies – right when you
think you’ve risen and claimed the intellectual throne,
the others will resurface, rise, taking your crown,
writing their own creeds with your bones.
the battle for wisdom cannot be won by anyone
already claiming foolishly to be wise
ladders to wisdom
roll up and smoke your words.
Published by