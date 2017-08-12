hardly hungry
the day was baking in the summer sun.
it was last year, hearts had already begun
their descent into the evening shadows –
the long shadows that grow like the backs
of flowers, stems bent from the weight
of too many thoughts like petals laced around
heads – light grows dead into the night,
the moon faintly outlines the skin of things,
rattling the hollow bones of a clouds’ silver linings
hope is a heart’s fine dining – but in the dark,
desire turns to dust – and you’re left
absentmindedly picking at the crusts
of dreams, which cloak themselves in
nightmare’s robes and stare at
you from beneath the seams
___
backdated Post a Day poem for August 4th, 2017
