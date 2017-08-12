hearts have minds
he passed away into the night
shifting into gear, drove for the moon and stars
at this point, i realized hearts have
minds of their owns – they also over-think
when feeling alone, haunted by a lover’s
buried bones – i think her heart
had made up its mind as she watched
the red tail lights fall like embers into the sky –
but needed a little more time to pack up her bags
to be on her way, she chose to leave
in the light of day with the sun in her eyes
___
backdated Post a Day Poem for August 8th, 2017
Leave a Reply