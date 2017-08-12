lead
you asked to be written in paint
but i chose lead instead
because you keep changing the
face and lips you show around me
so i’d like to erase them all when
you’re dead and gone
and walk out that door for the
final time, i’ll save the paint
to create a portrait of my
smile, when you’ve reached the divine
___
backdated Post a Day poem for June 14th, 2017
One Response to “lead”
I really like this one! The repeating internal rhyme of ‘ead’ is very effective at tying the piece together and, really, I just love the whole message behind it – save your ‘paint’ for your own happiness, don’t waste it on others who can’t even stay still long enough to be painted.
LikeLike