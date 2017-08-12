mother nature, 3 years old
she picked up chalk and
covered the skies with clouds
and shrouded the sidewalks with
shadows running long
under the sun
___
backdated Post a Day poem for June 19th, 2017
One Response to “mother nature, 3 years old”
This is so sweet! Something about it reminds of Carol Ann Duffy’s poems in The World’s Wife 🙂
