pizza & eye baggage

teenager hungry for the world

spitting rock lyrics under his breath

driving his car like it’s life or death

there are big dreams floating inside,

not even he can wrap his head around

so he frowns, understanding he can’t confide

in his parents – they’ve rented out their hearts

on finances and spent their minds to the last

dime until emotions ran dry, they

carry their baggage under their eyes –

he knocks on the door, it’s just after 4pm.

a little too early for a dinner – too late for lunch.

she opens the door – her skin haunted by

the evening blues – she looks down at his shoes

then back up at his face, in a muffled voice says

i forgot your tip around here some place

crams five dollars in his hand, he walks away

pushes himself along in his car, he wasn’t very

far before a thought crossed his mind –

it must be fucking awesome to eat pizza whenever you’d like

she ran with her ambitions, walked away from

the lies they all spoon feed into our brain –

she chose to wear a different watch, the passage

of time did not pass the same way – she chose

to let her dreams stay, to not let them die –

but unfortunately when dreams bloom and

take up too much room, others become

a nightmare pushing you to the outside

on the inside, you always see it happening

and many can’t bring themselves to stop it, but

if you aren’t about the babies and picket fences

and money filling your pockets, then

you’re just an immature little thing, they’ll take

your dreams and mock them

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: delivery