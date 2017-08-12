pockets and lighters

have you ever met a hard smoker?

or more specifically, watched how

some non-smokers react?

they twist their lips in disgust,

then fashion their eyeballs into

iron rods and pierce them with

prejudice. but sometimes i wonder

about every moment a smoker

kisses a cigarette. what kind of

memories are they trying to

reminisce upon or forget? are

they trying to let the day go, or

are they trying to grow a tiny

hint of satisfaction because in

that moment only so little needs

to be in control? smoke and fire;

smoke and fire. when the nicotine

hugs them close, do they feel tired,

or cowardly, or even nothing at all?

hard smokers, are they trying to have

quiet conversations with their mind?

or are they just trying to quiet every

thing in a small passage of time?

or is there a thrill of warmth? the desire

to bring fire as close to their hearts as

they can? a tiny hope fit for pockets and lighters.

so many people throw up

a nasty stare for the “crime”, instead of

caring about the person behind the cloud

trying to be a human being both out in the

world and within their own minds