pavements

the more we think, the more we mold

the more we take form, the bolder we become

we dispose of thoughts, get caught up from time to time

trying to regulate the world, impose a system

between what is yours and what is mine

same walls, same towers, different stories, different powers

all expecting us to live equally without question

we sort out the goodness, our unique qualities also sorted out

follow rules but also believe your an exception to the rules

individuality yet also teamwork is what school was all about

shouting at us to play tug-of-war with our minds from

every single angle, and they wonder why as generations grow

up they find themselves entangled in the ebb and flow of things

they call for us to step out of the group and march to our own drums

be that glowing red rose in a sea of yellow flowers

growing under the sun, yet before our paths are

even walked the laying of pavement has already begun

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: organize