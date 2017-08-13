pavements
the more we think, the more we mold
the more we take form, the bolder we become
we dispose of thoughts, get caught up from time to time
trying to regulate the world, impose a system
between what is yours and what is mine
same walls, same towers, different stories, different powers
all expecting us to live equally without question
we sort out the goodness, our unique qualities also sorted out
follow rules but also believe your an exception to the rules
individuality yet also teamwork is what school was all about
shouting at us to play tug-of-war with our minds from
every single angle, and they wonder why as generations grow
up they find themselves entangled in the ebb and flow of things
they call for us to step out of the group and march to our own drums
be that glowing red rose in a sea of yellow flowers
growing under the sun, yet before our paths are
even walked the laying of pavement has already begun
__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: organize
