tv snow

the noise of snow raining

against the inside window of the tv set

takes me back to 1993

when i would find my 7 years old self upset that

the sun wouldn’t stay out to play longer

and bedtime was always early for the both of us

and i was angry at the sun because

i couldn’t stay up to read or play

but she could, she’d talk to the

man in the moon as he swayed in her light

i imagined on that day, eating a tv dinner

what the snow in the tv felt like, where it was from

was it rain from a pure atmosphere or from

an apologetic universe trying to

let out pain a little at a time,

in pins and needles

perhaps it felt to the touch like

a soft swarm of bees fluttering

around fingers and palms, but without the sting