smaller than a single letter
to think our lives
barely even haunt a speck of dust
on the bookshelf of the universe
we measure no longer than a syllable,
or even as letters strung together
in the shortest of verses,
our years not even taking
a nanosecond to read
barely even a hint or significant dent
in the crown of existence’s mind
in the future will something ever
take a look at the tiny little book
we wrote of ourselves, or will we
remain unread, long dead on
some deity’s bookshelves
for what is left of time?
__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: jiffy
