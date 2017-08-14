Tiny Fawns

Daily poetry from Brianna Dawn.

smaller than a single letter

By ,

to think our lives
barely even haunt a speck of dust
on the bookshelf of the universe
we measure no longer than a syllable,
or even as letters strung together
in the shortest of verses,
our years not even taking
a nanosecond to read
barely even a hint or significant dent
in the crown of existence’s mind
in the future will something ever
take a look at the tiny little book
we wrote of ourselves, or will we
remain unread, long dead on
some deity’s bookshelves
for what is left of time?

__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: jiffy

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Basic HTML is allowed. Your email address will not be published.

Subscribe to this comment feed via RSS

%d bloggers like this: