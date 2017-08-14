smaller than a single letter

to think our lives

barely even haunt a speck of dust

on the bookshelf of the universe

we measure no longer than a syllable,

or even as letters strung together

in the shortest of verses,

our years not even taking

a nanosecond to read

barely even a hint or significant dent

in the crown of existence’s mind

in the future will something ever

take a look at the tiny little book

we wrote of ourselves, or will we

remain unread, long dead on

some deity’s bookshelves

for what is left of time?

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: jiffy