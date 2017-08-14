the brush off

i’m not a morning person.

i purse my lips, my brain flipping

sleepily through pages of trivial to do lists

while cursing the night for leaving so soon

morning sits quietly, lonely

not quite meeting my gaze even though

we’re in the same room.

but i’ll love her soon enough.

around lunch time my heart will pick up

the moodiness and push it aside

then i’ll tell her she doesn’t have to hide

anymore, she can come along for the ride

and we’ll sit side by side, i’ll feel wistful

as the last hours of the sunset slide

under the blankets and covers

i sit quietly, lonely

knowing i should love her more

since she raises the sun high in the sky

pouring more time, more days into my cup

but there are just some days

i can’t bother to wake up