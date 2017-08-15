love, untitled
i’d give my last breath
rest my soul under the waves
if it meant you could walk on water
bring you out of the darkness
illuminating your cave
we can save the moment when you
look into the ocean, you see me
gazing back at you, our heartbeats
rattling against the wind
reach out, touch your palm against mine –
soft and warm from the skin of the tide
don’t fear being brave – from over
here i’m still on your side
__
featured image credits: source unknown.
Beautiful!
