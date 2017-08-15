love, untitled

i’d give my last breath

rest my soul under the waves

if it meant you could walk on water

bring you out of the darkness

illuminating your cave

we can save the moment when you

look into the ocean, you see me

gazing back at you, our heartbeats

rattling against the wind

reach out, touch your palm against mine –

soft and warm from the skin of the tide

don’t fear being brave – from over

here i’m still on your side

__

featured image credits: source unknown.