2 and 8

spiders probably fear us,

completely bewildered by

the looming fleshy beings

able to briskly walk upright

on two legs and box up their

vision within a pair of eyes

clinging to their webs,

a prickle of fear wraps

around their necks

they must think us made of

a strange magic,

not needing

4 pairs of legs and eyes

in order to survive

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: prickle