brains without methods

there’s nothing random about thoughts

they are all caught up, needly folded into a box

of a brain, but unfortunately when it rains on

parades and the rooms turn gloomy grays

people desire a doctor holding a scalpel to

carve out and take all the darkness away

but a world without darkness

there really can’t be any light

we need both sides to understand the fight

for what is right. left and right,

right and wrong – what’s the difference

between the melody of what is spoken

compared to that hummed in a song?

at random, we can toss and turn

thoughts and ideas every which way

make them dance, make others sit

in the corners,

but we need all of them, in order to have

any justification or reason for whatever

convictions we feel we need to say

you can’t have a stance on anything

if everything doesn’t stand a chance

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: willy-nilly