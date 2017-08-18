what meets and passes the eyes

is the world waiting for us

or are we waiting for the world

were we born into this world

or born out of another?

when we unwind a scroll,

do the letters miss wrapping themselves

around one another? do they feel

thin, stretched out, exposed over the parchment

distant from one another?

at what point does love decide to walk out

leaving a cold lover’s gaze as haunted

and as thick as the fog that grazes the

crowns of mountains? do dogs

count the number of times

they walk around in circles

before lying down? does a town

feel like less of a city

without as many sidewalks,

signals, or frowning people

burying their minds into pockets

of and coffee grounds? i surely can’t

be the only one who absentmindedly

wonders deeply about these things

and all the loneliness yet serenity

each one brings

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: unfurl