proverbial rain

and when my mind folds into the warm dark blue hue

of quiet that lies below the hushed whispers of a morning mist

that grew into clouds, rolling their body over the last few

shadows of the night, before the sun flew a curveball

of yellow – splashing the world in lemonade – when my mind fades

in between the fine lines rippling of the sunlight and the shade

scratched by leaves, i’m left to believe that what remains in question

can be answered, if we listen to the proverbs written by the rain

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: trance