Tiny Fawns

Daily poetry from Brianna Dawn.

sticks and stones

By ,

in a world i desire
words wouldn’t be so hollow
they’d be stronger than sticks and stones
their meanings wouldn’t change impulsively,
wouldn’t be warped into something else because
someone tires of a tough, painful truth
each word would have a throne upon which
it could rightfully reside – they wouldn’t be strung
up into manipulated wires, twisted lies that make
people uncomfortable, forcing them to hide inside
their heads – words are sharpened, most of their
true meaning shaved off, thrown as grenades,
fashioned into gunpowder, more concerned
with digging the dagger deeper into those
who’ve already bled, instead of really
making one confront and expel
the demons and prejudice dancing circles
within their heads

__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: lurch

