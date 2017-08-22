sticks and stones

in a world i desire

words wouldn’t be so hollow

they’d be stronger than sticks and stones

their meanings wouldn’t change impulsively,

wouldn’t be warped into something else because

someone tires of a tough, painful truth

each word would have a throne upon which

it could rightfully reside – they wouldn’t be strung

up into manipulated wires, twisted lies that make

people uncomfortable, forcing them to hide inside

their heads – words are sharpened, most of their

true meaning shaved off, thrown as grenades,

fashioned into gunpowder, more concerned

with digging the dagger deeper into those

who’ve already bled, instead of really

making one confront and expel

the demons and prejudice dancing circles

within their heads

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: lurch