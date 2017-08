come back! rainy, rainy

clouds oozed their bad vibes

all over my day, and now my

day wears soggy socks and shirts

to work, the sun – like a bratty

obnoxious kid, shouts out

hot yellow light so bright it hurts

my eyes, my skin turns pink and red,

wishing for the clouds to once

again splash my day with their dread

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: ooze