Tiny Fawns

Daily poetry from Brianna Dawn.

of lungs and eyes

By ,

a breath is the heart
not desiring to hold back in life
crying is the heart’s
way of tiring and releasing
the pain which cuts like a knife
to keep the soul from dying

__
backdated Post A Day poem for August 22nd, 2017

3 Responses to “of lungs and eyes”

      • Abhijith Padmakumar

        You are welcome 😊. Your blog is really awesome and inspiring. You have a great gift within you.Please continue blogging and inspire people around you 😊. And if you can please do visit my blog and let me know about it. It would be really helpful 😊. This is the link to my blog

        http:// authorabhijith.com

        Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Basic HTML is allowed. Your email address will not be published.

Subscribe to this comment feed via RSS

%d bloggers like this: