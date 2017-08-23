of lungs and eyes
a breath is the heart
not desiring to hold back in life
crying is the heart’s
way of tiring and releasing
the pain which cuts like a knife
to keep the soul from dying
__
backdated Post A Day poem for August 22nd, 2017
3 Responses to “of lungs and eyes”
Great post Brieanna !! I just loved it 👍😊
Thank you for reading! 🙂
