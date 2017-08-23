ppf tenses

to think we can’t really

follow time, nor approach it

the lines are all in our head,

past, present, future

our tiny attempts

to organize what shuffles and pools together

in the brains behind our eyes

some people say over time we grow wiser

but i think wisdom is just something we gain

when we realize there is no looking back

or looking forward, but looking in at our core –

the lesson we learned which is applicable in this very

moment is our only way to be sure, that

we have taken an opportunity to be

better than before