ppf tenses
to think we can’t really
follow time, nor approach it
the lines are all in our head,
past, present, future
our tiny attempts
to organize what shuffles and pools together
in the brains behind our eyes
some people say over time we grow wiser
but i think wisdom is just something we gain
when we realize there is no looking back
or looking forward, but looking in at our core –
the lesson we learned which is applicable in this very
moment is our only way to be sure, that
we have taken an opportunity to be
better than before
Leave a Reply