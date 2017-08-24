stitched up

the thunder rolls across the floor of the sky as

raindrops dot the windows of houses and cars

lightning leaps, grasping at the soil with wrinkled fingers

she retreats, but the smoke from the fire still lingers

it won’t be long now – the pain of the universe isn’t so far away

we rest in knowing, the earth moves, the sun comes around again

and yet the universe remains dark, despite the infinite

stars stitched into her skin

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: visceral