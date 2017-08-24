Tiny Fawns

stitched up

By ,

the thunder rolls across the floor of the sky as
raindrops dot the windows of houses and cars
lightning leaps, grasping at the soil with wrinkled fingers
she retreats, but the smoke from the fire still lingers
it won’t be long now – the pain of the universe isn’t so far away
we rest in knowing, the earth moves, the sun comes around again
and yet the universe remains dark, despite the infinite
stars stitched into her skin

___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: visceral

