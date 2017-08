steel & feathers

time likes to peel away at our youth

stealing the strength of our hearts, once

made of steel, weakening wilted feathers in the sun

once in flight for seeking the truth, now

coming undone into the greatest making

live to die to life to death

a life worth living with struggle

lends to a death worth greeting

peacefully it all happens in one breath,

Icarus ready for the kill

falling from sky to soar into the sea

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: synchronize