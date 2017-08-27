children, kings and queens
there is nothing dignifying in stealing the dreams
and imaginations of children, then sewing them
into the seems of pockets in adult sweaters and suits.
there is nothing dignifying in taking their vulnerable hopes
to fashion them into strings to lace up your boots.
we grow up to wear things so we can feel like kings and queens
when did we grow so cold, and why do we giggle or smirk
when children realize and know they are all of these things
__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: dignify
Leave a Reply