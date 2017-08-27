children, kings and queens

there is nothing dignifying in stealing the dreams

and imaginations of children, then sewing them

into the seems of pockets in adult sweaters and suits.

there is nothing dignifying in taking their vulnerable hopes

to fashion them into strings to lace up your boots.

we grow up to wear things so we can feel like kings and queens

when did we grow so cold, and why do we giggle or smirk

when children realize and know they are all of these things

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: dignify