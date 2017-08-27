the absence of light

sleep, the quiet side of the living

where do the sounds go

if they are caught up in dreams

and can’t escape our sleeping

in the waking moments

everything seems a bit more mute

absent of the lively blush that touches

our breathing world, where light once

curled up warmly near bookshelves

and flowers, it now hides out along

the edges of filing cabinets and

abandoned ivory towers

when i walk across floors

i think about the cores of all things

and what makes mortality and immortality

exist in all of the realities of all things

or if they even exist at all – if there really

is such a thing as rising upward or

taking the fall