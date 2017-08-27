the absence of light
sleep, the quiet side of the living
where do the sounds go
if they are caught up in dreams
and can’t escape our sleeping
in the waking moments
everything seems a bit more mute
absent of the lively blush that touches
our breathing world, where light once
curled up warmly near bookshelves
and flowers, it now hides out along
the edges of filing cabinets and
abandoned ivory towers
when i walk across floors
i think about the cores of all things
and what makes mortality and immortality
exist in all of the realities of all things
or if they even exist at all – if there really
is such a thing as rising upward or
taking the fall
2 Responses to “the absence of light”
Your words are always so engaging Brianna, and this time so poignant and profoundly reflective. You capture my full attention, every time 🙂

Thank you so much for reading and complimenting. 🙂
