the faces of the mirror

hot air bleeds from the shower,

wrapping its damp body against

the chilled mirror – i fear her, sometimes

especially when i’m minutes from midnight

and the glow of ugly lighting makes the angles

of my bones grow shadows around the hollows

of my eyes, slowly, the mirror is a sheet of milk

i could drape hearts across the surface

with my fingertips, but i don’t want to grip

her face and peel the skin away,

because then i’d be left staring back at myself,

trying not to let myself get in the way

i’m minutes from midnight, somewhere

in the grey