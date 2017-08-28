Tiny Fawns

Daily poetry from Brianna Dawn.

boats and heartstrings (a poem dedicated to the brave, kind heroes rescuing victims of Hurricane Harvey.)

By ,

lined up, ready to bring everyone in
tiny boats tugging on heartstrings
strangers, acquaintances, families, and friends
the weight of their worlds floating away
the money, the debt, the objects,
the bricks, the glass, their timecards for workdays
photographs of birthdays, boxes of junk, failed gardens
resting under a blanket of water,
broken, recently used, tiny treasures;
fear lingering, cold and wet on skin
kindness reaching out, hope
reaching back in return,
rain still gripping at lips and hair
cold to the bone, but warmth could
be found everywhere, one thing
i’ve learned, no matter how many times
we’ve been burned down or swept
away by rain, someone chooses to
remain, holding out strength, like a candle
to lift us up and out of our pain

__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: homage

This is a poem dedicated to the brave, kind heroes rescuing victims of Hurricane Harvey. There are no words which can articulate the gratitude, awe, and appreciation I have for all of the people coming together in kindness and hope to help people through this devastating natural disaster. As a Texan, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Even the smallest of kind gestures deserves a warm thank you. Please stay safe. -Brianna Dawn, AKA Tiny Fawns

