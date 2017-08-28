boats and heartstrings (a poem dedicated to the brave, kind heroes rescuing victims of Hurricane Harvey.)

lined up, ready to bring everyone in

tiny boats tugging on heartstrings

strangers, acquaintances, families, and friends

the weight of their worlds floating away

the money, the debt, the objects,

the bricks, the glass, their timecards for workdays

photographs of birthdays, boxes of junk, failed gardens

resting under a blanket of water,

broken, recently used, tiny treasures;

fear lingering, cold and wet on skin

kindness reaching out, hope

reaching back in return,

rain still gripping at lips and hair

cold to the bone, but warmth could

be found everywhere, one thing

i’ve learned, no matter how many times

we’ve been burned down or swept

away by rain, someone chooses to

remain, holding out strength, like a candle

to lift us up and out of our pain

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: homage

This is a poem dedicated to the brave, kind heroes rescuing victims of Hurricane Harvey. There are no words which can articulate the gratitude, awe, and appreciation I have for all of the people coming together in kindness and hope to help people through this devastating natural disaster. As a Texan, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Even the smallest of kind gestures deserves a warm thank you. Please stay safe. -Brianna Dawn, AKA Tiny Fawns