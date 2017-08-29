Tiny Fawns

Daily poetry from Brianna Dawn.

hostage to the unknown

By ,

the cold feeling rolls in
across the floorboards
my heartbeat grows clammy
lungs fearful to breath
afraid to leave my thoughts out
in the open, i find it difficult
to believe, hard to grasp, that
sometimes this very moment
may be our last

3 Responses to “hostage to the unknown”

      • Abhijith Padmakumar

        You are welcome Brianna😊. Your blog is really awesome and inspiring. You have a great gift within you.Please continue blogging and inspire people around you 😊. And if you can please do visit my blog and let me know about it. It would be really helpful 😊. This is the link to my blog

        http:// authorabhijith.com

        Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Basic HTML is allowed. Your email address will not be published.

Subscribe to this comment feed via RSS

%d bloggers like this: