hostage to the unknown
the cold feeling rolls in
across the floorboards
my heartbeat grows clammy
lungs fearful to breath
afraid to leave my thoughts out
in the open, i find it difficult
to believe, hard to grasp, that
sometimes this very moment
may be our last
3 Responses to “hostage to the unknown”
Great post Brianna 😊. I just loved it !! 👍
Thank you! 🙂
You are welcome Brianna😊. Your blog is really awesome and inspiring. You have a great gift within you.Please continue blogging and inspire people around you 😊.
http:// authorabhijith.com
