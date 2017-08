haunted by goodness

a haunting hangs in the air, when

i stare too long, fixated on where our

existence could meet its time’s end,

when i reach that point, i begin

to curl up inside – as the cold mouth

of the unknown opens wide, the

presence of evil doesn’t bring me fear,

it’s the absence of goodness

threatening a little too near to my heart –

the idea of truth, long gone into ash

makes my soul feel like threads

pulled apart