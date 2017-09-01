the art of crawling out

inside my skull is a rock wall

dig your fingers, raw into the layers

try to climb up the skin of my brain

step all over that pain, listen to

anxiety rip out papers, twist the letters

rewrite them and sing them with

awful sounds, watch them pick

up rubber bands, pull them tight

let them loose until their bodies

slap across the ground – and

then i reread it all again –

even though i said it was all done,

finished, the end – i’ll rake them

up, sort them, file them,

staple them upon walls within my heart

just to make sure all the pieces

aren’t missing any parts