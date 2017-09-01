Tiny Fawns

Daily poetry from Brianna Dawn.

the art of crawling out

By ,

inside my skull is a rock wall
dig your fingers, raw into the layers
try to climb up the skin of my brain
step all over that pain, listen to
anxiety rip out papers, twist the letters
rewrite them and sing them with
awful sounds, watch them pick
up rubber bands, pull them tight
let them loose until their bodies
slap across the ground – and
then i reread it all again –
even though i said it was all done,
finished, the end – i’ll rake them
up, sort them, file them,
staple them upon walls within my heart
just to make sure all the pieces
aren’t missing any parts

