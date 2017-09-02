the ugly coin
both sides turn up an ugly
face i don’t want to see
i watch it spin and loop and spin
until half of its body is looking
back at me — two sides,
all angles boil down into
one sad truth, no matter
how much you slice and cut
and categorize, you’ll find
yourself narrowing life down
to 2 or so choices, am
i the person who takes a chance
for a choice or the option
with least resistance? either
way, no matter what
we are limited – we don’t have
two sides we can land upon
in our existence
