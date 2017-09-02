the ugly coin

both sides turn up an ugly

face i don’t want to see

i watch it spin and loop and spin

until half of its body is looking

back at me — two sides,

all angles boil down into

one sad truth, no matter

how much you slice and cut

and categorize, you’ll find

yourself narrowing life down

to 2 or so choices, am

i the person who takes a chance

for a choice or the option

with least resistance? either

way, no matter what

we are limited – we don’t have

two sides we can land upon

in our existence