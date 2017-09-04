Tiny Fawns

the dream cycle

my heart is not silent
but i keep my mouth quiet
holding my breath, dreams
pressing their fingertips
against the door, it tiptoes
open, slightly ajar –
their seams unwind in the night
spilling out a golden light
as far as the moon can see
wishing to himself
to feel the sea washing over
his skin, longingly looking
at the high tides and low tides
bending into the night,
blanketing the world – keeping
her charms and secrets
out of sight

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: magnetic

