in children’s hands

i’d rather have people wrap a children’s dreams

in the most ridiculously gaudy of glittery fabrics than

make them box their hopes up and throw

them away in trashcans, all because they couldn’t do

what those children still can,

happily ever afters, love, and truth can withstand

even the harshest cold shoulders of the world

if left in the warmth of children’s hands

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: enamored