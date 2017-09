sand & sonnets

i could memorize sonnets and recite

them back to you, but those measured letters

are only few grains of sand in comparison to the desert

i hold – make it rain, and watch as all of the emotions

run hot and cold, weak, and then bold –

watch me melt and sift through the last scars of the land

i’ll bring the earth up to your feet so

you may firmly stand

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: memorize