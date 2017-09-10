荒れた海の夢

Wind raked the back of the water,

Her skin ripping like chalk and powder

In the night – waves rumbled, clenching

their teeth as they tried to toss lost

Ships up into a starry night – their sails

taking flight like exhausted seagulls,

grey and weary from a long day,

roaming far and in between

their home and the foam crawling

along the edges of the waves

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: elevate

The title 「荒れた海の夢」 is read as

“ah-reh-tah oo-mi no yoo-meh”, which

means “the dream of a stormy sea” in Japanese.