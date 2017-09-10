Tiny Fawns

Daily poetry from Brianna Dawn.

荒れた海の夢

By ,

Wind raked the back of the water,
Her skin ripping like chalk and powder
In the night – waves rumbled, clenching
their teeth as they tried to toss lost
Ships up into a starry night – their sails
taking flight like exhausted seagulls,
grey and weary from a long day,
roaming far and in between
their home and the foam crawling
along the edges of the waves

__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: elevate

The title 「荒れた海の夢」 is read as
“ah-reh-tah oo-mi no yoo-meh”, which
means “the dream of a stormy sea” in Japanese. 

