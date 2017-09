red

i breathe in, and the oxygen grabs hold

of my insides, staying inside

always stuck on the inside

you walk in, hiding, too

how have you turned this red room

blue, our eyes a cold hue, misted

over – let’s paint the truth in red

let it spill out across the room in

threads – let it run in dreams

within our heads

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: anticipate